Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 183459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

