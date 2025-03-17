Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Declines By 26.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 736,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,969. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

