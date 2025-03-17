BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 23,035,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 21,351,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $978.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

