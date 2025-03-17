Charles E. Green III Buys 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,819.52. This trade represents a 2.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 169,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Bankshares by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in National Bankshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 132,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

