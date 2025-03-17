HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $92.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $97.11.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
