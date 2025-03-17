Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,978,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMBXF
Grupo México Stock Performance
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo México
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.