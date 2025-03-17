Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,978,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMBXF

Grupo México Stock Performance

Grupo México Company Profile

Shares of Grupo México stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,984. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.