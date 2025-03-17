Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.
About Gamma Communications
