Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

