Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 726,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 490,398 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,886,802.14. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 948,881 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,969. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

