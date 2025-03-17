Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 410,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 197,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$32.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

