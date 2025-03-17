Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 688,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,112,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.