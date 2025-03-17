MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 12,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,787% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

