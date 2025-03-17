First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.21 and last traded at $114.11. Approximately 13,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 34,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

