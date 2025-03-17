International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $60.59. Approximately 34,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 227,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

International Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

