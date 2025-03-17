Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 5.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 29,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 458,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 241,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.