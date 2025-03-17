Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,312.0 days.

Hunting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Monday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

