Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 35,581 shares.The stock last traded at $64.02 and had previously closed at $62.28.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
