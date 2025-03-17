Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 35,581 shares.The stock last traded at $64.02 and had previously closed at $62.28.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

