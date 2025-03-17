Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.38. 4,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

