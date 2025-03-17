Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $21.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.