CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases A$50,012.00 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$250.06 ($158.27) per share, with a total value of A$50,012.00 ($31,653.16).

Megan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Megan Clark purchased 132 shares of CSL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$264.85 ($167.63) per share, with a total value of A$34,959.94 ($22,126.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $2.073 dividend. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

