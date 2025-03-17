CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases A$50,012.00 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$250.06 ($158.27) per share, with a total value of A$50,012.00 ($31,653.16).
Megan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Megan Clark purchased 132 shares of CSL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$264.85 ($167.63) per share, with a total value of A$34,959.94 ($22,126.54).
CSL Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.
CSL Increases Dividend
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.