GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Buys 93,386 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($123,411.37).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($123,776.92).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,650.00 ($211,803.80).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain bought 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($170,611.69).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rajiv Jain bought 220,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,480.00 ($318,025.32).
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Increases Dividend
GQG Partners Company Profile
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.