Investors Buy High Volume of Hallador Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,490 call options.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,073,433 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 223,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.