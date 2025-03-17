Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.52 and its 200 day moving average is $538.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

