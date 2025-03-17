Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,296 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

