Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

