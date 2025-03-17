General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $197.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

