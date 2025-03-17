Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAUGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,182,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 758,022 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $38.66.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 606,435 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

