Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.29. Smith Douglas Homes shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 20,809 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.