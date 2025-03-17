Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 31,434,812 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Featured Articles

