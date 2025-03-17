Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Group

Star Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Star Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,035. The company has a market capitalization of $469.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Star Group has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Star Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Star Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.