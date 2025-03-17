Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Declines By 24.0%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEQYF remained flat at $136.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of $123.20 and a one year high of $148.68.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

