Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.