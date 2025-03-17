GWN Securities Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average of $268.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

