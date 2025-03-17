987 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $331.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.19. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.