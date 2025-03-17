Addison Capital Co Has $3.02 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

