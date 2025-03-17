The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

