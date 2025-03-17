Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 839,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,988.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
FGETF remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
