Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 839,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,988.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

FGETF remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

