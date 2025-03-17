D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 8.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.05. 106,051,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 28,448,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
QBTS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
