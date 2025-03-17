Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.3 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.
About Evonik Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.