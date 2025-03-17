Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Declines By 27.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

