Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Declines By 27.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Property Trust
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.