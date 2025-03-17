Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

