Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $360.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $148,299,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
