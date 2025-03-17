Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $20.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $378.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

