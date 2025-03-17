Rockport Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockport Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

