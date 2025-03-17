Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.39. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 53,293 shares traded.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

