Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 175461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

