Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 175461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Trading Up 5.5 %
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.