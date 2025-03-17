Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Highest Performances Trading Down 0.9 %
HPH traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.16. 114,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Highest Performances has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.
About Highest Performances
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.