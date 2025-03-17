Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highest Performances Trading Down 0.9 %

HPH traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.16. 114,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Highest Performances has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Get Highest Performances alerts:

About Highest Performances

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.