iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 33054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $857.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

