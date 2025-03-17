VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DAPP stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

