Short Interest in accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Decreases By 40.0%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
accesso Technology Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.
About accesso Technology Group
