Short Interest in accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Decreases By 40.0%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

accesso Technology Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LOQPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

