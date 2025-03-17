Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58,147 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $97,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.76 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.